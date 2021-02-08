Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Vontier Corp, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, PPL Corp

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Vontier Corp, NiSource Inc, Bunge, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, PPL Corp, Alcon Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2020Q4, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 661 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, BG, AIG, INGR, EQH, REYN, WEX, NRZ, BJ, NOV, KIRK, DKS, TLS, UL, ZS, HYG, SCI, TWLO, QLYS, PINS, VRNS, CLI, ZIXI, AZZ, HMC, KEX, GPRE, DKNG, ANGI, AUPH, ZVO, AXGN, XERS, CPE, VUG, VXF, ECOM, VOOG, CLNE, ESXB, CTB, TLGT, SWN, DMTK, SAIL, SDY, RWO, RMED, EXTR, NWL, HCA, HVT, MSB,

LBRDK, VNT, NI, HII, HFC, VST, LH, LDOS, ACGL, KHC, WMB, CNC, FLIR, EQT, EBAY, ABC, LIN, CHKP, HRB, KW, LBTYK, DISH, FLT, FOXA, SATS, VBR, EQC, IWS, JBGS, ALTO, LMT, ALXN, PSN, VTRS, JAZZ, CHRS, INTC, MKL, RTX, SEE, WFC, ETRN, FWONK, MSGE, MRK, WCC, ALL, BBL, CMP, FTDR, GLPI, GRA, PSX, AXTA, GRMN, AMZN, BX, CVS, EEFT, XOM, FB, GHC, GPK, INFU, IJS, MET, MS, RMR, VWO, VOO, ATEN, MO, DLA, DUK, EVRI, FL, GE, GDOT, HALL, HLX, HY, EFA, IJH, IWD, IWF, IJJ, IJR, JLL, KNL, MRC, ORLY, XBI, SCHL, SCHA, SPWH, VIOO, VEU, VNQ, VTI, VRS, V, WTRH, ARGO, FN, PNR, Reduced Positions: PPL, ALC, CNP, FE, NXPI, TRN, TSN, ARMK, EXPE, L, ACA, SSNC, NWSA, AER, ALLY, MOS, QRTEA, VIAC, CTVA, NCR, DLTR, SAIC, BKR, POST, MSTR, QRVO, CIT, CLNY, TAP, UTHR, BIIB, CC, UGI, REGI, USFD, AAPL, CDK, LSXMK, ROST, ASIX, ADS, RDN, STC, GOOG, NLY, BKNG, PLCE, LKQ, SP, SPB, WW, AXS, ACIW, FNF, KFY, OGE, QCOM, SCHW, XPER, ESGR, WLTW, ATSG, Y, WHD, ICFI, NGVT, AGG, IWN, KELYA, MCK, MEI, TPR, TOL, INT, ZTS, AGNC, ACM, CACI, CSCO, CMCSA, CPRT, DELL, DIS, DISCK, GM, JNJ, KBR, MGY, MCD, MSFT, UEPS, PYPL, BPOP, RYAAY, SLM, SPY, SPR, TGT, UNVR, VZ, VG, WH, INSW, AMN, ANIP, T, ABBV, AA, AXP, AR, AMAT, ARNC, ANET, AVNS, AX, BP, BLL, TBBK, BAC, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BCEI, BCEI, BMY, BTI, CBRE, CDNS, CPB, CAT, CVX, C, COWN, DE, DAL, DD, EOG, EQIX, FCFS, FISV, GD, HWM, ITW, IBM, ACWV, IWM, JPM, J, JEF, KMB, LHX, LLY, MA, MKC, MU, MSI, COOP, NTAP, NSC, NVS, NVDA, ORCL, PPG, PFE, PM, PRU, RCII, RDS.B, XLV, XLF, SMTC, LUV, SBUX, SNPS, TFX, TDG, TRV, TFC, UDR, VLO, BSV, VGT, VCEL, VRTX, VMW, WAB, XLNX, ZBH, ACN, MDT, CB,

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,336,717 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% UGI Corp (UGI) - 3,536,636 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,608,595 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 2,393,142 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,000,703 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.31%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $251.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 389,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 650,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 940,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 271,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 653,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 497,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 94150.47%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 405,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 477105.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,927,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 152.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,150,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 190.10%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 310,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,343,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,136,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.71.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.