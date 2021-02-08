>
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Vontier Corp, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, PPL Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: LBRDK +0.96% VNT +1.02% NI -1.15% HII +0.68% HFC +5.73% VST -0.05% IAC +1.2% BG +1.4% AIG +1.46% INGR +2.67% EQH +1.61% REYN +0.3%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Vontier Corp, NiSource Inc, Bunge, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, PPL Corp, Alcon Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2020Q4, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 661 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+siegel+%26+walmsley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC
  1. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,336,717 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  2. UGI Corp (UGI) - 3,536,636 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  3. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,608,595 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
  4. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 2,393,142 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
  5. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,000,703 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.31%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $251.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 389,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 650,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 940,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 271,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 653,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 497,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 94150.47%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 405,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 477105.69%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,927,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NiSource Inc (NI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 152.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,150,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 190.10%. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 310,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 119.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,343,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,136,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Sold Out: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.71.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC. Also check out:

1. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC keeps buying

