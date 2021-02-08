Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Netflix Inc, Tennant Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Investment company Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, Netflix Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TAL,

TAL, Added Positions: NFLX, CDW, TNC, GOOG, XRAY, ARCE, PFPT, CYBR, SIX,

NFLX, CDW, TNC, GOOG, XRAY, ARCE, PFPT, CYBR, SIX, Reduced Positions: BABA, TPX, MA,

BABA, TPX, MA, Sold Out: BILI, CTSH,

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 880,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,700 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 410,000 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 29,800 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. CDW Corp (CDW) - 130,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56%

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Tennant Co by 60.78%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21.