>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Netflix Inc, Tennant Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: NFLX -0.52% TNC +1.87% ARCE -6.37% TAL -0.56% BILI +3.64% CTSH +1.81%

Investment company Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, Netflix Inc, Tennant Co, Arco Platform, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pragma+gestao+de+patrimonio+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD
  1. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 880,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,700 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
  3. Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 410,000 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 29,800 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. CDW Corp (CDW) - 130,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56%
New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tennant Co (TNC)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Tennant Co by 60.78%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD. Also check out:

1. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)