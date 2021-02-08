Philadelphia Trust Co Buys Alteryx Inc, Colfax Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Illumina Inc, Wells Fargo

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Philadelphia Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc, Colfax Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Capri Holdings, sells General Mills Inc, Illumina Inc, Wells Fargo, Tower Semiconductor, The Timken Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Philadelphia Trust Co owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,368 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,801 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 410,470 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,477 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 706,967 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18. The stock is now traded at around $135.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 109,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $38.24, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 263,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 565,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 167,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 342,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 213,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 495.70%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $385.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 923.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 208,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 526.32%. The purchase prices were between $67.1 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 303,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Philadelphia Trust Co sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.