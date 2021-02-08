Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, The Cooper Inc, ResMed Inc

Investment company Fortis Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, AppFolio Inc, Zynga Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, The Cooper Inc, ResMed Inc, Stryker Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fortis Capital Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSTH, SSNC, APPF, ILMN, ZNGA, AG, FSLY, SHOP, JPM, ADBE, BAC, EA, TDOC, ACN, RUN, MA, PAAS, AEM, COUP, HUM, MCO, VEEV, SPGI, FDS, NEM, DDOG, MKC, DOCU, APD, WING, AGI, AYX, CHD, KGC, SBAC, DLTR, ADSK, COST, NKE, AVGO, ABBV, MSI, FISV, BKNG, CI, HD, WM, TSLA, FIS, MSCI, LMT,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, IGSB, GLD, SCHX, SCHP, CORP, BRK.B, SBUX, UNH, CHTR, KMI, SCHA, AAPL, SCHE, BABA, FB, GOOG, SCHF, SCHM, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: MKTX, V, GOOGL, VOLT, ANGI, VCSH, VV, CCI, GDX, GEG, IEMG,
- Sold Out: RNG, COO, RMD, SYK, LLY, PAYC, TYL, MLM, AME, ECL, MDT, NXST, AON, AMT, GPN, CBOE, PEG, EW, ATO, DLR, VRTX, IQV, AEE, TECH, AEP, JKHY, HRL, BAM, TDY, CMS, DTE, CME, BX, XAR, APO, ATR, KWR, CINF, CDW, ARE, GL, IT, ITA,
For the details of Fortis Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 69,095 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 204,921 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 6,126 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.80%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 56,459 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 851 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 512.23%
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 204,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.35 and $184.32, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 173,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 512.23%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 196.80%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 6,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $615.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $319.05 and $363.32, with an estimated average price of $343.3.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72.
