Gibson Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Apple Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Gibson Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Apple Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Chevron Corp, Encompass Health Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibson Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gibson Capital, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNFP, CVX, EHC, IWB, VOO,

PNFP, CVX, EHC, IWB, VOO, Added Positions: VNQ, DSI, AAPL, IAU,

VNQ, DSI, AAPL, IAU, Reduced Positions: VNQI, RWX, TIP,

For the details of Gibson Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibson+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 964,743 shares, 55.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 935,955 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 132,546 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 91,149 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 95.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gibson Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.