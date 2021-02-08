Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Investment company Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, AutoZone Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, GLDM, AZO, BAC, QCOM, EES, ALGN, AXP, UNH, ESGE, IJT, SCHM, XLK,

FNDE, GLDM, AZO, BAC, QCOM, EES, ALGN, AXP, UNH, ESGE, IJT, SCHM, XLK, Added Positions: IYY, MSFT, ESGD, VUG, JNJ, PEP, VZ, MUNI,

IYY, MSFT, ESGD, VUG, JNJ, PEP, VZ, MUNI, Reduced Positions: SCHG, MOAT, GEM, BRK.B, SCHV, IJH, VTV, AAPL, MA, BSV, GOOGL, GIM, FNDA, FNDF, YUM, DIS, MDY, WMT, MKC, HD, IBB,

CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 893,757 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 251,499 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 742,200 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 367,598 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 275,505 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 381,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 419,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7. The stock is now traded at around $1224.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.