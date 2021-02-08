>
Bp Plc Buys Bank of America Corp, Palomar Holdings Inc, LivaNova PLC, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: BAC +2.22% PLMR +1.95% LIVN +3.81% NOW -0.31% LLY +1.98% PAYX +0.09% PINS -2.62% ZM -2.09% SNAP +0.22% ROKU -1.2% PTON -2.23%

Investment company Bp Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Palomar Holdings Inc, LivaNova PLC, ServiceNow Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Plc. As of 2020Q4, Bp Plc owns 550 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BP PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bp+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BP PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 870,316 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.76%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,649 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.02%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 195,657 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 648,134 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.51%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,107 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $410.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $144.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $98.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,659,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 182.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 255,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Bp Plc added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.62 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 356,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bp Plc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $587.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 67,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 64.05%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 252.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 97,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12.



Comments

