MV Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company MV Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MV Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, MV Capital Management, Inc. owns 289 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCHI, IEMG, ICLN, AIA, ARKK, VTRS, ICVT, BND, EFG, CHTR, XEL, FE, ITM, DOW, IJJ, IJK, EEM, IJS, IJT, CTVA, CAR, WH, CC, WYND, UBSI, NWN, MSTR, SJM, IP, FRME, ENB, DD,

MCHI, IEMG, ICLN, AIA, ARKK, VTRS, ICVT, BND, EFG, CHTR, XEL, FE, ITM, DOW, IJJ, IJK, EEM, IJS, IJT, CTVA, CAR, WH, CC, WYND, UBSI, NWN, MSTR, SJM, IP, FRME, ENB, DD, Added Positions: IVW, TIP, PGX, IWP, IWD, FLOT, IVV, EXPD, IVE, CWB, XLF, XLB, XLI, PG, NKE, CAT, IWF, V, AAPL, IYW, SBUX, JNJ, JPM, DIS, WMT, QCOM, CB, MSFT, ABT, KO, ACN, LMT, IBM, APD, CFG, EL, SYY, MRK, MU, HD, AON, TJX, PFE, ABBV, GIS, AMGN, CNC, INTU, MDT, GOOGL, MMM, INTC, IWO, CME, CMCSA, BAC, AMZN, IWS, AEP, IWN, DUK, CVX, ICF, CI, PYPL, RTX, GOOG, CSCO, WM, NEE, NCR, USAC, VZ, XLE, T,

USMV, PFF, ECL, XOM, XLU, HDV, XLY, VUG, ADP, IWR, ESTA, MET, IEFA, IWM, GSK, C, BIIB, Sold Out: SLB, DIA, USO, LE, SGOL,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 626,328 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 147,086 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 537,476 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.48% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 185,338 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 172,156 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 537,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 172,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 354,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 1347.38%. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 51.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lands' End Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $18.46.

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03.