SP Asset Management Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

February 08, 2021 | About: VTEB +0.04% QCOM +1.06% V -0.9% IGSB -0.02% MRK -1% XLV +0.12% SNAP +0.22% EMQQ +0.09% PLTR +5.87% UI +2.25% ARKG +3.05% AR +7.16%

Investment company SP Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Visa Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Banco Santander SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SP Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, SP Asset Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SP Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sp+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SP Asset Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 688,237 shares, 28.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,898 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 217,488 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.38%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 68,899 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,993 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $346.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 185,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 326.14%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 189.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 201,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 92.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.



