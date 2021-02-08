SP Asset Management Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company SP Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Visa Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Banco Santander SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SP Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, SP Asset Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNAP, EMQQ, UI, PLTR, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, VXF,

SNAP, EMQQ, UI, PLTR, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, VXF, Added Positions: VTEB, MBB, QCOM, V, IGSB, MRK, AAPL, XLV, IGV, UNH, TQQQ, PFF, VUG, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, ADBE, PYPL, ABBV, TSLA, NFLX, VWO, DIS, TWLO, NOW, WMT, SBRA, JPM, HON, C, MO,

VTEB, MBB, QCOM, V, IGSB, MRK, AAPL, XLV, IGV, UNH, TQQQ, PFF, VUG, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, ADBE, PYPL, ABBV, TSLA, NFLX, VWO, DIS, TWLO, NOW, WMT, SBRA, JPM, HON, C, MO, Reduced Positions: GOOG, XOM, NTNX, ORCL, MDLZ, KHC, T, TNA, INTC, SSO, LH, VOO, SAN, BMY, CSCO, IWM,

GOOG, XOM, NTNX, ORCL, MDLZ, KHC, T, TNA, INTC, SSO, LH, VOO, SAN, BMY, CSCO, IWM, Sold Out: BABA,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 688,237 shares, 28.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,898 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 217,488 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.38% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 68,899 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,993 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $346.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 185,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 326.14%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 189.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 201,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 92.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.