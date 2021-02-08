SJA Financial Advisory, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Gro

Investment company SJA Financial Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SJA Financial Advisory, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHB, SPY,
- Added Positions: IJK, IVW, IJJ, IJS, IJT, EMB, IVE, VNQ, IGOV, SHM, ISTB, IWF, CXH, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IVV, SCHZ, SCHG, SCHX, MDYG, IEMG, IJH, SCHF, IJR, SCHA, SCHV, SLYG, MDY, IWM, IWB, SCHE,
For the details of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to

These are the top 5 holdings of SJA Financial Advisory, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 300,332 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,889 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 125,913 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 265.95%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 66,777 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 134,310 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 265.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 125,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 117,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 55,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 51,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 76.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 24,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
SJA Financial Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 239.74%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 12,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.
