Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys The Kroger Co, NIO Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berry Global Group Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Coe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Kroger Co, NIO Inc, CME Group Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berry Global Group Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KR, NIO, SH, FLWS, RWM, UGI, GLD, CLNE, LULU, FCX, NXPI, WMT, GTLS, HD, BA, X, BXMT, TXN, VWO, OPK, SIRI, F, TTOO,
- Added Positions: CME, AAPL, TGT, MSFT, MTZ, FB, JPM, GBDC, EA, FAF, RDFN, AMN, EEFT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, NCA, ABT, WCN, MRK, FIVN, TJX, ZBH, SLRC, CACI, KHC, ABBV, ZG, DAL, VMC, UNH, IWM, GSLC, EOG, VB, HHC, SWKS, IVV, VIG,
- Sold Out: BERY, SHV, PG, BKD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coe Capital Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,430 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,314 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 29,937 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,732 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 35,963 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 41,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $191.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 16,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.71.
