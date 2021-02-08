Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Kdi Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEA, VWO,

VEA, VWO, Added Positions: UNH, MRK, AAPL, DIS, IJH, IEMG, IJR,

UNH, MRK, AAPL, DIS, IJH, IEMG, IJR, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NOC, IQV, ABT, MDLZ, TMO, MA, KEYS, ADBE, MSFT, DG, BDX, JPM, MCHP, FB, DHR,

AMZN, NOC, IQV, ABT, MDLZ, TMO, MA, KEYS, ADBE, MSFT, DG, BDX, JPM, MCHP, FB, DHR, Sold Out: BABA,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,477 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,820 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,585 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 65,910 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,568 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 30,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 89,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.