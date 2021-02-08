Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Inte

Investment company Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 632 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RODM, EDV, JETS, URI, VRP, EFSC, PIE, NXPI, SLYG, SILJ, FSKR, KBWB, TTD, AMLP, SNAP, FIVG, RUN, GM, XPEV, NTLA, PANW, EDIT, PFG, SE, JCI, ISRG, QCLN, RDVY, CCL, MRNA, ADSK, AFL, XSD, NET, AOA, EFV, EMQQ, FNX, JNK, PNQI, PRF, SPYD, CB, INSG, AXTI, AB, BIDU, CREE, FITB, GRMN, HSBC, HALO, LSCC, LYV, CRWD, OMC, WDR, MUA, TMUS, ETJ, AGI, PACB, NNDM, TWLO, STNE, GTE, CHL,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, MOAT, ARKK, SCHV, IYW, IVW, GMF, MNA, AGG, VNLA, IYF, SMMU, MUB, FPE, NVDA, VNQ, PYPL, TSLA, JPST, VGSH, AMZN, FIXD, PGX, UPS, GOOGL, SBNY, IJK, VYMI, AMGN, FB, TDOC, BIV, BND, FTCS, IJR, SPTL, SPTM, VTI, CERN, CRM, TMO, BNDX, IJH, IJJ, ITOT, LMBS, SHV, VTRS, SPWR, NMZ, QRVO, SQ, IWM, PEY, SPYV, VEU, VT, VUG, DDD, ABT, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, BAC, CVS, KO, EA, LLY, FCX, JPM, MRVL, MDT, MU, MSFT, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SWKS, SSYS, TSM, TER, NAC, FSLR, MELI, CDNA, ZTS, CGC, JD, SHOP, AXSM, ROKU, DGRO, EEM, EEMV, FDN, FTEC, FYX, IBB, ICF, IEF, IJS, ISTB, IWB, IWO, MGK, PCEF, QAI, SCHE, SHY, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, SPIP, VBK, VBR, VOE, VOT, VTV, VWO, VWOB, XBI, XLE, XLF, ASML, APD, ALL, AMX, AXP, AMT, ANH, TFC, BMY, CHRW, COST, D, DUK, GILD, HSY, ITW, ILMN, TT, INTU, KEY, LOW, MRO, MMC, MXIM, MCK, MET, MS, NKE, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PBCT, PGR, REGN, SWK, TXN, WMT, WM, EVRG, WEC, YUM, NUV, JPS, NVG, DAL, LULU, MSCI, AG, V, AVGO, SAND, NOW, GOOG, BABA, BPMC, PAVM, BKR, GNPX, NIO, UBER, BRMK, DKNG, CWB, FMB, FXH, FXO, GDX, HYLS, IEFA, IEI, IEMG, IYH, JKG, LQD, MBB, NEAR, NOBL, PTH, QQEW, SDY, SPLG, SPYG, TIP, VCR, VIG, VO, VXUS, XLI, XT,
- Reduced Positions: EWX, EEMS, IAGG, HYMB, SCHF, AAPL, MINT, BX, EXAS, PFF, SCHB, SUB, SHM, BRK.A, BIL, ORLY, IDV, SCHP, XLG, RSP, RYT, SCHA, BRK.B, AMJ, SCHX, SLY, VOOG, CVX, RTX, VZ, WFC, CORP, IGSB, DVY, IWF, SPAB, SPLV, T, COP, XOM, HON, OKE, XEL, PPT, ABBV, FATE, ZM, DFEB, FV, FVC, FVD, IUSG, IVV, JKH, PTLC, PTNQ, QQQ, QTEC, SCHC, SCHH, SPMD, VCSH, VGT, VYM, MMM, AMRN, ADP, CMI, EMR, ENTG, NEE, GE, HD, INTC, NFLX, PLUG, DIS, PAYS, TEI, KMI, TNDM, KRTX, CQQQ, DES, EFA, EFAV, EMLP, FBT, FLOT, GLD, IGOV, IWD, MDY, QUAL, SCHO, SCHR, SPSB, TLT, VHT, VLUE, XLV, XLY, AEP, AMP, AJG, GOLD, BLK, CFFN, CAT, CSCO, C, CBSH, STZ, GLW, CCI, DE, DEO, EW, ENB, EPD, F, GIS, GS, PEAK, WELL, HBAN, IBM, KMB, MDLZ, LMT, MGM, ES, NOC, OSTK, PAYX, PRU, O, SRE, SO, SBUX, SYY, TGT, UAL, USB, WPC, ANTM, ET, DNP, NCA, MA, PM, RNG, STOR, WK, NVTA, EHT, CRSP, FRSX, MGTX, DOW, PTON, ACWV, AOK, BSV, DGRW, DON, FPX, FTSM, GDXJ, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IAU, MTUM, OIH, RPG, SCHD, SCZ, SDS, SIL, SLV, TDIV, TOTL, URA, USMV, VB, VCIT, XLK, XLP, XLU, XSLV,
- Sold Out: PULS, BEAT, LDUR, VTEB, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, PCY, SH, SHYG, IMMU, IWP, GSY, GBIL, FXD, AOM, SITM, PINS, SPOT, BAX, HLT, VEEV, TPL, VRTX, NEW, MPWR, NLS, RH, CLVS, VHC, AVEO, TURN, CRON, FCG, PGEN,
For the details of Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,666,305 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.34%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,412,448 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.82%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 1,180,404 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 818,461 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 428,929 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 334,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 40,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 2,666,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,412,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1792.45%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 129,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 290.42%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 103,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 259.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 117,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $127.37, with an estimated average price of $119.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 102,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $40.17 and $72.22, with an estimated average price of $52.46.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.
