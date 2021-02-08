Arrow Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Charter Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Arrow Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Clarivate PLC, Alphabet Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Carter's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arrow Capital Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, AMZN, CLVT, PSTH, CMLFU, JD, CVNA, JPM, EQR, SPOT,

DIS, AMZN, CLVT, PSTH, CMLFU, JD, CVNA, JPM, EQR, SPOT, Added Positions: FB, GOOG, MA, BX,

FB, GOOG, MA, BX, Reduced Positions: ABT, SPGI,

ABT, SPGI, Sold Out: XRAY, CHTR, CRI, BKNG, ATVI, BRK.B, WFC, EXPE, AAPL, TRIP, TDG, SABR,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 24.64% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 193,485 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3555.49% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 131,183 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,537 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,528 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.33%. The holding were 131,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 6,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 418,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 3555.49%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.18%. The holding were 193,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2092.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 13,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 50,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 49.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 202,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.