Balentine LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Investment company Balentine LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balentine LLC. As of 2020Q4, Balentine LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, NEAR, ASML, IHI, IGV, SHYG, USMV, WBA, UL, USB, SYK, MCHP, MET, IBN, FMX, CAT, ADSK, ADI, XLB, XLY, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, VO, OEF, KXI, IWR, IWM, IUSB, IHF, EFG, EFAV, EFA, UGP,

XLE, NEAR, ASML, IHI, IGV, SHYG, USMV, WBA, UL, USB, SYK, MCHP, MET, IBN, FMX, CAT, ADSK, ADI, XLB, XLY, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, VO, OEF, KXI, IWR, IWM, IUSB, IHF, EFG, EFAV, EFA, UGP, Added Positions: IEMG, IWF, IVW, SPYG, GLD, IVV, IEFA, RY, VWO, BND, ACIM, TSM, IWP, SPY, VONG, VOO, BABA, QCOM, PG, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, INTC, BMY, DIS, WIT, PM, AVGO, TSLA, FB, NOW, GOOG, ABEV, PYPL, CMCSA, CSCO, VZ, BLK, ADP, AAPL, AMGN, AMZN, ASX, SPAB, ADBE, ACN, VB, ABT, T, CB, LIN, HON, KMB, MDLZ, LPL, LOW, SPGI, HD, NVDA, NKE, NVS, NVO, PCAR, PFE, WMT, GOOGL, MMM, LLY, CRM, SBUX, COST, TXN, TMO, TM, UNP, UMC, UPS,

IUSV, KO, SPTM, VTI, SPDW, TFC, VEA, SPEM, MA, SCZ, IJH, ACWI, VEDL, ABBV, V, MFG, MO, SMFG, TJX, NFLX, MRK, IDXX, XOM, CVX, BRK.B, BAC, AXP, Sold Out: VONV, SPYV, APD, ORCL, VRTX, EMB, ANGL, VBR, VNQ,

For the details of Balentine LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balentine+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 3,980,340 shares, 43.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 3,404,806 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 886.39% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,705,721 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 403,100 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,223,196 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Balentine LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $152.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 886.39%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 3,404,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 168,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 322.47%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Balentine LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.