Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Zoom Video Communications Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investment company Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Zoom Video Communications Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exxon Mobil Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q4, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLDM, XLU, GD, TSLA, XLP, SCHC, IJS, EVBG, QTS, ALSN, TKR, DGX, MCHP, HRC, HELE, FHN, LFC, TCLA,
- Added Positions: BNDX, SLYV, SCHP, MBB, IJK, IEMG, IVW, VHT, KMI, VYM, JNJ, VCR, VTI, PG, AAPL, HDV, CQQQ, PID, SUB, IJR, VIG, BX, T, UPS, FDX, NEE, GOOGL, SBUX, COST, MRK, QCOM, CMCSA, CSCO, MSFT, NFLX, CL, SRLN, INTC, VEA, CRUS, AMT, VOO, AMED, VWOB, MO, GE, MCD, ESGD, BJ, CONE, ABBV, BERY, LULU, SAP, WEC, ANTM, CRM, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, SCHO, VGT, VOX, XLF, VIGI, SCHF, XOM, IXUS, SCHE, HON, APD, VSS, IDV, C, IBB, GNRC, TRI, TSM, RHI, SNA, SNY, TM, PAG, WMT, TXN, FB, WMS, PYPL, IGRO, VBR, VFH, VPL, XLI, PFE, ABB, BAC, BNS, D, EMR, KT, KMB, NVDA, NTES, NVO, BMY, QUAL, RSP, KO, CME, CVX, SDY, CRL, DE, PDCO, SMG, ADP, ADSK, AMGN, XLC, AXP, RDN, COP, ORCL, MMM, MNST, DVYE, ITT, CTLT, ZEN, TOT, PSX, LHCG, V, MPA, YUM, DIS, NVS,
- Sold Out: ZM, TD, NSC, AAN, GSK, SJR, PKG, CHRW, PSA, SKM, PUK, RY, HMC, KOF, CHA, TIMBW, F,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 130,919 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 715,676 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 388,676 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 472,659 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,278,505 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,278,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $187.42 and $227.57, with an estimated average price of $206.14. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 120.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 249,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 119,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 224.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $23.35.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21.
