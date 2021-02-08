ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Facebook Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Investment company ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q4, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $927 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: FB, EA, MSFT, AMZN, ATVI, TTWO, GD, NOC, LMT, LHX, MA, V,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, JPM, GOOGL, GOOG,
- Sold Out: INTC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with FB. Click here to check it out.
- FB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FB
- Peter Lynch Chart of FB
For the details of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adamcapital+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,512,282 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 551,720 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,950,866 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 372,366 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,351 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 372,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 198,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 88.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 297,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 81.62%. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $213.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 136,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 74.32%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 189,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. keeps buying