>
ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Facebook Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: FB -0.57% EA +0.88% AMZN -0.87% ATVI -0.41% TTWO +2.82% GD +0.52% INTC +1.68%

Investment company ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q4, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $927 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adamcapital+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,512,282 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 551,720 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,950,866 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 372,366 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,351 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 372,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 198,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 88.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 297,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 81.62%. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $213.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 136,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 74.32%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $159.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 189,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.



