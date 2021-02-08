Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC Buys NIO Inc, Facebook Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Facebook Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Square Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, SNAP, CID, TWTR, BA, SDY, CSCO, GOOGL, XOM, MINT, PAYX, DON, HES, DTN, XLF, TRV,

GOOG, SNAP, CID, TWTR, BA, SDY, CSCO, GOOGL, XOM, MINT, PAYX, DON, HES, DTN, XLF, TRV, Added Positions: NIO, FB, ENPH, BABA, AMZN, NFLX, BRK.B, MSFT, TWLO, HEDJ, VZ, PFE, JNJ, NKE, COST, CEZ, CVX,

NIO, FB, ENPH, BABA, AMZN, NFLX, BRK.B, MSFT, TWLO, HEDJ, VZ, PFE, JNJ, NKE, COST, CEZ, CVX, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, SQ, ZM, NVDA, INTC, VIG, JPST, GBIL, DIS,

TSLA, AAPL, SQ, ZM, NVDA, INTC, VIG, JPST, GBIL, DIS, Sold Out: FSLY, PTON, DOCU,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 115,098 shares, 38.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,220 shares, 22.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.83% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 46,392 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,423 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.09% NIO Inc (NIO) - 137,737 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 786.85%

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2092.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP International High Dividend 100 Volati. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $27.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 786.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 137,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 208.12%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 30,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $197.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 46,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 110.47%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 19,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.