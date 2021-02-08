Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Selec

Everett, WA, based Investment company Madrona Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 454,435 shares, 25.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 86,122 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.28% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 172,328 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,646 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 59,928 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 59,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 204,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 33,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.08 and $105.22, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 28,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.28%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 86,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1253.57%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 153,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 47.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.