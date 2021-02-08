Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Eastover Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Enstar Group, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QLTA, DIS, ESGR, PM, VTRS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ADBE, IGM, COST, MU,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, DGRO, LYB, MO, DUK, TD, GILD, RTX, USRT, PYPL,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastover+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,846 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,217 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 26,757 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 32,703 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 50,510 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $164.37 and $208.5, with an estimated average price of $189.05. The stock is now traded at around $213.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eastover Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying