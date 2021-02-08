Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Eastover Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Enstar Group, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QLTA, DIS, ESGR, PM, VTRS,

QLTA, DIS, ESGR, PM, VTRS, Added Positions: AMZN, ADBE, IGM, COST, MU,

AMZN, ADBE, IGM, COST, MU, Reduced Positions: CVS, DGRO, LYB, MO, DUK, TD, GILD, RTX, USRT, PYPL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,846 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,217 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 26,757 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 32,703 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 50,510 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $164.37 and $208.5, with an estimated average price of $189.05. The stock is now traded at around $213.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2020-12-31.