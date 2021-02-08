>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Martina Announces Debt Conversion

February 08, 2021 | About: TSXV:MTN.H -60.71%

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martina Minerals Corp. (the “Corporation”) (NEX: MTN.H) is pleased to that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the “Debt Agreements”) with five (5) creditors (collectively, the “Creditors”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (“Debt Shares”) to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $225,000 in debt owing to the parties. The Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05.

The issuance of the Debt Shares are subject to the approval of NEX. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

Corporation contact:

Herbert M. Brugh
President and Director

Tel: 416.945.6628

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


b33e266d-bda4-4314-ae61-7a61bd3e9fa6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)