>
Julie Young
Articles (1575) 

US Indexes Close With Gains Monday

All three major indexes report new closing highs

February 09, 2021 | About: XLE -1.05% TSLA -1.22% AFRM -3.51% NVDA -0.44% MRNA -3.19% MRO -2.56% DIS -0.56% TWTR +3.08% CSCO -0.52% KO -0.43%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,385.76 on Monday with a gain of 237.52 points or 0.76%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,915.59 for a gain of 28.76 points or 0.74%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,987.64 for a gain of 131.35 points or 0.95%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.24 for a gain of 0.37 points or 1.77%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes carried gains into the new week. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all ended at new record highs.

Fourth quarter earnings reports slowed down after last week saw the bulk of the S&P 500 reporting. Investors will be watching Disney (NYSE:DIS) later this week, along with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Pepsi (PEP), General Motors (GM), Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER).

In other news:

  • New daily U.S. Covid-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in 2021.
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.035% and six-month bill auction 0.050%.

Across the board:

  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) +4.18%
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 1.31% after announcing a $1.5 billion bitcoin investment and allowance of bitcoin for purchases
  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) +18.67%
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) +6.24%
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +5.53%
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +12.96%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,289.76 for a gain of 56.43 points or 2.53%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,287.27 for a gain of 34.52 points or 2.76%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,853.91 for a gain of 324.84 points or 2.09%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,086.42 for a gain of 230.05 points or 2.33%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,517.02 for a gain of 40.35 points or 1.63%; the S&P 100 at 1,800.77 for a gain of 10.66 points or 0.60%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,695.02 for a gain of 91.07 points or 0.67%; the Russell 3000 at 2,371.84 for a gain of 21.67 points or 0.92%; the Russell 1000 at 2,221.94 for a gain of 17.66 points or 0.80%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,399.33 for a gain of 373.66 points or 0.91%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index 733.45 for a gain of 8.65 points or 1.19%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Comments

