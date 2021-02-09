>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

HAGENS BERMAN: Motion to Dismiss in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Hallmark (HALL) Fully Briefed, Individuals with Non-Public Information Encouraged to Contact Firm

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:HALL -5.63%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Court-appointed Lead Counsel Hagens Berman alerts class members that Defendants' motion to dismiss a securities class action against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) is now fully briefed. The Court's order on the motion may pave the way for Lead Plaintiff to obtain discovery. In the meantime, the Firm encourages individuals with relevant, non-public information regarding Hallmark to contact the firm now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Securities Class Action:

The action, captioned Schulze v. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., et al., No. 3:20-cv-1130-X, was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on May 5, 2020, on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly-traded common stock of Hallmark during the period from March 5, 2019, through March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you have information regarding Hallmark's alleged fraud, Hagens Berman wants to hear from you. Individuals with non-public information regarding Hallmark are encouraged to contact the firm by emailing [email protected] or by calling 844-916-0895.

As alleged in the Amended Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Hallmark deliberately and systematically manipulated and understated loss reserves in order to overstate its reported net income during the Class Period; and (2) lacked effective internal accounting controls to prevent such manipulation.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, through a series of disclosures in Mar. 2020, when Hallmark revealed it (1) was exiting the Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (2) had reported a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; and (3) fired its independent auditor BDO over a "disagreement" concerning the Company's estimated reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses throughout 2019.

These disclosures caused Hallmark shares to decline over 75% between Mar. 2 and Mar. 18, 2020.

On July 21, 2020, Hagens Berman was named lead counsel in the case by the Honorable Brantley Starr.

On Sep. 30, 2020, Hagens Berman filed an amended complaint.

On December 4, 2020, Defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint. As of February 8, 2021, that motion is fully briefed and pending before the Court. The Court's order on the motion may allow Lead Plaintiff to obtain documents and testimony from Defendants and other relevant parties.

In the interim, the Firm encourages individuals with relevant, non-public information regarding Hallmark to contact the firm now.

For more information about the case visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/HALL

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
[email protected], 844-916-0895

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-motion-to-dismiss-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-against-hallmark-hall-fully-briefed-individuals-with-non-public-information-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301224575.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)