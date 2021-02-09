>
The nomination committee's proposal regarding the Board for the 2021 annual general meeting

February 09, 2021 | About: OSTO:COIC -0.88%

PR Newswire

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2021

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board shall be composed of seven directors elected at the AGM, with no alternates, for the period until the next AGM.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Karin Gunnarsson, Anders Nielsen, Susanna Schneeberger, Martin Sköld and Claes Magnus Åkesson as Directors and proposes Petra Sundström and Joachim Rosenberg as new Directors. Kenth Eriksson, Martin Lundstedt and Marianne Brismar have decided not to stand for re-election as Directors. It is proposed that Anders Nielsen be elected Chairman of the Board.

Petra Sundström has a PhD in Human Computer Interaction from Stockholm University and a Master of Computer Science from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. She is currently Vice President and Head of Digital Offering at Sandvik Rock Processing. She has previously worked at Husqvarna Group. Petra is a regularly appointed speaker on the topics of Digital transformation, innovation and Internet of Things.

Joachim Rosenberg holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management, an MSc in Financial Economics and an Msc in Business and Economics. Joachim has been working at Volvo Group since 2005 and since 2012 he is part of the company's Executive Board. He currently holds the positions of Executive Vice President Volvo Group since 2012, Executive Chairman of UD Trucks since 2016 and President of Volvo Energy since 2021. Prior to joining Volvo, Joachim spent eight years with McKinsey & Company in Europe and the US.

"First of all, the Nomination Committee would like to thank Kenth, Marianne and Martin for their commendable efforts through the years as Directors of Concentric's Board. At the same time, the Nomination Committee is pleased to be able to nominate Petra Sundström and Joachim Rosenberg as new members of the Board. Together they contribute with knowledge and experience not only about Concentric's markets, but also in areas such as digitalization, electrification and the Asian market, all of which are key issues for the company going forward. As the new Chairman, we propose the current board Member Anders Nielsen, who, with his long experience from Scania, MAN and Traton, has the industry knowledge and operational experience required to lead the work on the Board. ", says Göran Espelund, Chair of the Nomination Committee, in a statement.

The Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021 comprises the following members: Göran Espelund, Chairman (Lannebo Fonder), Erik Durhan (Nordea Fonder), Malin Björkmo (Handelsbanken Fonder) and Per Trygg (SEB Fonder) and Kenth Eriksson, Chairman of the Board of Concentric.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals for the AGM on April 22, 2021 and the statement on the proposed Board will be available on the company's website www.concentricab.com in connection with the publishing of the notice convening the AGM.

