Vystar Partners with 5W Public Relations on Robust Media Relations and Influencer Campaign

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), parent company of RxAir® UV light air purification products, is now working with 5WPR as a key partner in its communication and marketing efforts to help increase awareness and brand recognition for RxAir.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raising concerns of airborne disease transmission, and the surge of interest in air purifiers, 5WPR will focus on a strategic media relations program constructing rich narratives and securing needle moving media placements across broadcast, print and online publications, showcasing the RxAir brand as a whole and its many attributes of protecting home and work environments to consumers, educators, and businesses nationwide. Additionally, 5WPR will implement a targeted influencer campaign to strategically align the brand with relevant influencers that will resonate and promote visibility and awareness among new and existing audiences.

"As a leading company in air purification around the world, we're excited to bring on 5WPR as our partner to share our brand message," says Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. "With so many consumers, educators and businesses seeking products that truly work to keep their families, students, and colleagues healthy, it's more important than ever to ensure we are educating and reaching as many people as possible through all relevant media and social channels."

"Air quality is top of mind for people around the world wanting to avoid contact with airborne viruses and bacteria, especially in their homes and workplaces," said Dara Busch, President of 5WPR. "We're excited to share RxAir's unique story, and partner with a company that supplies products that are proven in FDA- and EPA-certified laboratories to inactivate 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, including multiple strains of Coronaviruses, the flu, H1N1, pneumonia, and strep."

About RxAir

RxAir promotes a healthy lifestyle through the use of its innovative patented UV light air purification technology. Independently tested by EPA- and FDA-certified laboratories, RxAir has been proven to destroy greater than 99.9% of airborne bacteria, viruses, including multiple strains of the Coronavirus, the flu, H1N1, pneumonia, strep and the common cold, fungi and mold and reduce concentrations of odors and VOCs. RxAir Rx3000 and Rx400 are FDA cleared as Class II Medical Devices. Originally designed by biomedical engineers for use in healthcare facilities, RxAir's high-intensity germicidal UV lamps destroy bacteria and viruses instead of just trapping them, setting it apart from ordinary air filtration units. For more information, visit http://www.RxAir.com

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

