FOX NOW and FOX Nation Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast™

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. today announced that Fox Corporation's (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) FOX NOW and FOX Nation apps are available on VIZIO's SmartCast platform. Now millions of viewers across America have access to FOX's leading local and national news, entertainment programming, and sports content directly on their VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

FOX NOW offers live and on demand episodes of top FOX shows, FOX Sports, local news from FOX's 17 owned and operated stations, 24-7 live streaming of FS1, FS2, FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network, and FOX's newest programming service FOX Soul. FOX NOW is the streaming home for full episodes of FOX's hit shows, including The Masked Singer, Prodigal Son, 9-1-1 and Call Me Kat. FOX NOW features all FOX Sports games and events, including action from the NFL, MLB, college football and basketball as well as NASCAR and WWE Friday Night SmackDown. News fans can stream FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network live, including The Five, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Varney & Co. The app is free for SmartCast users and offers access to additional content with a paid TV provider subscription.

FOX Nation is an on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the app includes lifestyle/entertainment shows as well as historical documentaries and investigative series such as What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade and Lara Logan Has No Agenda at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year.

"We are pleased that millions of VIZIO SmartCast users can now enjoy live and on-demand access to thousands of hours of programming available on FOX NOW and FOX Nation. From The Masked Singer, the number one show on television, to news impacting their communities and the nation, to the biggest sports on television, these apps have something to engage and entertain every viewer," said BJ Elias, Executive Vice President, Distribution Advanced Services, Fox Corporation.

VIZIO SmartCast users can now find the FOX NOW and FOX Nation apps in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

"We take great pride in providing our customers with access to a wide variety of programming that is easy to search and discover across a wealth of categories like lifestyle, entertainment, sports and news. We are thrilled to welcome the FOX NOW and FOX Nation streaming apps to SmartCast. With a vast array of content to tune into, there is something for everyone," said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO.

In addition to the FOX Now and FOX Nation streaming apps, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

For more information, email [email protected] , or follow VIZIO on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-now-and-fox-nation-now-available-on-vizio-smartcast-301224458.html

SOURCE VIZIO