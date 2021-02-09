OTC Markets Group Welcomes Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRVR), a one-bank financial holding company with operationsheadquartered in Burlington, Iowa has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TRVR." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Chair Frank Delaney stated: "Two Rivers Financial Group is pleased to announce that our shares will be trading on the OTCQX Best Market. This move ensures our current and potential shareholders convenient trading, expanded market exposure, improved liquidity, and enables our community members to become more involved in the ownership of Two Rivers Financial Group. Utilizing the enhanced visibility the OTCQX provides, Two Rivers Financial Group will be able to supplement our strong employee ownership base, culture, investor recognition, and our commitment to shareholders and the communities we serve."

D.A. Davidson acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc.

Two Rivers Bank & Trust (which includes Two Rivers Wealth Management) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., offering an extensive menu of financial solutions encompassing banking, trust and investment services. Current locations include Ankeny, Bettendorf (loan production office), Burlington, Coralville, Des Moines, Iowa City, Keokuk, Mediapolis, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington and West Des Moines. For more information, please visit www.tworivers.bank.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

