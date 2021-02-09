>
Castlight Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:CSLT +0%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market close. At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, senior management will host a conference call to review the company's financial performance.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

The live conference call will be available at (833) 238-7953. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to register. The call replay will be available for one week, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2021, at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 4576726. The live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.castlighthealth.com for approximately 90 days.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As the leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Castlight Media Contact:
Caroline Kawashima
[email protected]
415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:
[email protected]
443-213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301223604.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.


