39 Outstanding Jereh Staff Rewarded with Automobiles

YANTAI, China, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Jereh Golden Key Car Award ceremony was held at Jereh headquarters of Yantai and 39 outstanding employees received cars. By now, the award has been issued for 13 years, with a total of 407 cars worth 56 million Yuan.

The "Golden Key Car Award" was established in 2008 to motivate employees with outstanding performance in different positions. They can be junior staff, front-line workers, R&D, or sales.

There are always opportunities for those who work hard. There are over 40 types of incentive measures such as equity, yacht, innovation awards and instant incentives to reward their dedication and excellent output.

At the ceremony, the award-winning employees were excited and proud. One of them Mr. Liu shared his joy, "the coronavirus brings a ripple effect on various aspects of society. Our electrostatic spraying technology was quickly applied for epidemic prevention and disinfection. It only took 3 months to complete the research and development of the handheld electrostatic spray gun, and realized the independent research and development of the handheld electrostatic spray equipment. At Jereh, I made it and was so proud of my team."

In 2020, Jereh delivered a new layout for high-quality development. It had a steady growth in sectors including well service equipment, natural gas compressor, environmental management, energy services, industrial services and EPC. Also it actively expanded new businesses of high-end electrostatic disinfection equipment and intelligent environmental sanitation equipment.

"It is the hard work of Jereh staff that make Jereh stands out. We create wealth and are willing to share it with them," said Mrs. Wang Chunyan, Chairwoman of Jereh Labor Union. "We are building a platform that benefit talent growth, so more talents can join us and realize their value."

