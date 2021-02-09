>
The Home Depot to Host Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 23

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:HD +0%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 23, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on February 23.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-fourth-quarter--fiscal-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-february-23-301224804.html

SOURCE The Home Depot


