Top-Producing Real Estate Teams and Agents Join The Real Brokerage Inc.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (Real) (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced high-producing real estate teams have joined Real in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 to date.

In the 12 months prior to joining Real, the new teams and agents had a closed volume of over US $1 billion in home sales.

"Real welcomes these high-performing teams and agents who embrace our culture of collaboration," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "We are like-minded about doing great things for our local communities and the agent community at Real."

A selection of Real's new teams and individual agents include the following:

10X Team led by Matt Mittlestadt & Dan Fitzgerald in Austin & San Antonio , Texas

led by & in & , Texas Andrew Robinson in Columbus, Ohio

in Brayson Verzella in San Antonio, Texas

in Cavalry Group led by Enrique (Tre) Serrano in San Antonio, Texas

led by in Daniel Crawley in American Fork, Utah

in Kenneth McKeon in Dallas, Texas

in Krista Frauenholtz in Dripping Springs, Texas

in Lance Bertolino in Houston, Texas

in Lewis Weaver in Plain City, Utah

in McLaughlin Group led by Brendan McLaughlin in Warwick, Rhode Island

led by in Mona London in Seattle, Washington

in Robert Climer in Westlake, Ohio

in Ryan Ferguson in Cedar Park, Texas

in The Knight Group led by Jeremy & Eileen Knight in Austin, Texas

led by Jeremy & in The Needle Group led by Dianne Needle in Boston, Massachusetts

led by in Sara Tufano in Wallingford, Connecticut

in The Goss Team led by Thomas Goss in Harrisville , Rhode Island

led by in , Rhode Island Team Hastings led by Zanthia Hastings in Hunterville, North Carolina

led by in Hunterville, Tirado Group led by Martin Tirado in San Antonio , Texas

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 24 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through higher commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

