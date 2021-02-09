Snack Pack Partners with SOUR PATCH KIDS® on New Juicy Gels Innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a totally delicious and mischievous spin on your favorite Snack Pack Gels with SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy flavor. Snack Pack , a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), partnered with SOUR PATCH KIDS® to launch a collection of sour and sweet Juicy Gels.

This new line gives SOUR PATCH KIDS® fans another way to enjoy their favorite mouth-puckering flavors with Juicy Gels in classic REDBERRY® and Blue Raspberry. These new gels are made with real sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, are gluten free and kosher, and contain 0 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving.

"Conagra is committed to driving accelerated growth across our portfolio," said Audrey Ingersoll, Brand Director on Snack Pack. "When it comes to snacking, consumers are looking for fun new ways to enjoy their everyday favorites. The partnership between Conagra's Snack Pack and Mondelez's SOUR PATCH KIDS® leverages famous attributes from these iconic brands to deliver an unexpected and truly fun snacking experience."

Snack Pack SOUR PATCH KIDS® Juicy Gels will surprise your taste buds and are packed with pucker power. These delicious treats will keep everyone satisfied when you bring all your favorite Kids to the party.

"At SOUR PATCH KIDS®, we're all about showing up for our fans in new and exciting ways," said Mili Laddha, Associate Director of Marketing, Mondelēz International. "We know how much they love the 'sour then sweet' taste so we are always looking to provide them with unique experiences outside of candy that help continue fueling that fandom. We can't wait for them to now be able to find SOUR PATCH KIDS® in the pudding and gels aisle through our partnership with Conagra."

Snack Pack SOUR PATCH KIDS® Juicy Gels can be found in the pudding and gels section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers in early February 2021. They are arriving on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $2.79 per pack.

In addition to the new gels, the Snack Pack line includes flavorful pudding and juicy gels, all of which can be found in the pudding and gels aisle.

Visit www.snackpack.com to learn more about Snack Pack SOUR PATCH KIDS®, as well as the full line of Snack Pack gels and pudding. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Snack Pack, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com .

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy, Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5518

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snack-pack-partners-with-sour-patch-kids-on-new-juicy-gels-innovation-301223307.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.