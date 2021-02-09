>
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:PLYA +0%

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021, with a conference call planned for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

(PRNewsfoto/Playa Management USA, LLC)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 0510922.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on March 2, 2021. This replay will run through March 9, 2021. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following conference ID number: 10152410. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos and Capri Resort. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playa-hotels--resorts-nv-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301224756.html

SOURCE Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.


