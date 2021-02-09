Marriott International Expects To More Than Double All-Inclusive Portfolio In An Agreement With Sunwing Travel Group

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced a significant planned expansion of its all-inclusive portfolio through a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group's hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, which has an extensive portfolio of resort properties throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. The agreement is expected to propel Marriott into the list of top 10 global all-inclusive players by adding 19 franchised resorts totaling nearly 7,000 rooms across six destinations and more than doubling the company's presence in the all-inclusive segment to 33 properties by 2025. The majority of the properties are expected to be converted into Marriott's Autograph Collection by mid 2021.



"We are thrilled to work with Sunwing Travel Group and expand into two new leisure destinations – St. Lucia and Antigua," said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. "Blue Diamond's expertise in the all-inclusive segment and high-quality resorts will help ensure that these properties serve as excellent additions to the Marriott portfolio. Today's signing is a testament to Marriott International's scale and loyalty platform, and we look forward to providing travelers seeking an all-inclusive experience with more choices in the Caribbean and Latin America."



Marriott International launched its multi-brand all-inclusive portfolio platform in August 2019 and has 9 open hotels across Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico with an additional 5 hotels in the pipeline in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil. With today's agreement, another 19 are expected to join the portfolio. The platform will provide the company's 145 million Marriott Bonvoy members the option to earn and redeem points for the convenient, pay-one-price concept.



"We are excited to enter into this agreement with Marriott International, and introduce Blue Diamond Resorts' portfolio of hotels to their Autograph Collection brand," said Stephen Hunter, CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. "Our luxurious, award-winning hotels will benefit from Marriott's world-renowned reputation and esteemed travel program, all while bolstering our mission to bring unparalleled vacation experiences to customers."



The following resorts are anticipated to convert to the Autograph Collection:

Mexico

840-room Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

343-room Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun

566-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun

332-room Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun

457-room Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic

730-room Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa

320-room Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa

525-room Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa

317-room Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino

168-room Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana

Jamaica

352-room Royalton White Sands Montego Bay

228-room Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay

140-room Hideaway at Royalton Negril

407-room Royalton Negril Resort & Spa

St. Lucia

290-room Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa

166-room Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia

Antigua

294-room Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Costa Rica

294-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Multi-Brand All-Inclusive Portfolio

Given growing demand for premium and luxury all-inclusive stays, Marriott International previously announced it would leverage eight of its 30 global iconic brands in the all-inclusive category: The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Delta Hotels by Marriott. Today's agreement reflects the addition of 19 resorts into Marriott International's Autograph Collection, a curated collection of remarkably independent hotels hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality. Guests will revel in an elevated all-inclusive leisure vacation experience with a unique design aesthetic, enriching programs and redesigned dynamic dining options, along with enhanced spa and wellness offerings.



Marriott Commitment to Clean Protocols

Hotels in the Marriott portfolio are following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols created together with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention and hotel operations. These protocols include mandated mask-wearing for all associates within the hotel, and the use of electrostatic sprayers and disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces in the hotels. In addition, the company has modified its food and beverage operational practices creating a newly designed approach to buffets and in-room dining. Measures include but are not limited to contactless and low-touch service, digital menus, pre-plated mini buffet options and a hybrid buffet with elements of self-guided service around individually plated or packaged selections.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected additions to Marriott's system, hotel renovations and brand conversions, our growth pipeline, demand trends for certain product types and in certain markets, and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the location and extent of resurgences of the virus and the availability of effective treatments or vaccines; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Vacation Express, two of the leading leisure tour operators in North America; Sunwing Airlines, Canada's premier leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service; SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings, two leading travel retail businesses; NexusTours, a full-service destination management company; and Blue Diamond Resorts, the Group's hotel management company, an innovative organization that operates popular resort brands across the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries, including the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, adults-only brands Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton. For more information on Sunwing Travel Group, please visit www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

