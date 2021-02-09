Chinese Aesthetic Treatment Industry White Paper 2020 Jointly Released By AIH and Forbes China

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" or "AIH", Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, and Forbes China have jointly released the Chinese Aesthetic Treatment Industry White Paper 2020 (the "White Paper"), the first white paper on the aesthetic treatment industry in China.

At a length of about 40,000 words, the White Paper defines the Chinese aesthetic treatment industry in a professional manner, sheds light on the status quo of the development of the market, and reveals the latest expansion of the industry as well as the ever-evolving trends of consumer segments. The release of the White Paper marks a milestone for the aesthetic treatment industry in China, hence the onset of a market marching from fragmentation to consolidation and from irregularity to regularity.

As of 2020, the market size of the Chinese aesthetic treatment industry has reached more than USD 30 billion, but the overall market penetration rate is still far behind that of developed countries. An annual growth rate in excess of 20% for the next few years is generally projected by the investors; consequently, throughout 2020, the amount of investment and financing in the sector within China has reached RMB 80 billion (USD 11.7 billion).

However, it should also be noted that the market -- teeming with a large number of players, many of which are small scaled -- is characterized by considerable deficiencies and non-compliance. In the past two years, AIH has successively acquired 13 aesthetic medical centers and has normalized medical aesthetics services with standardized measures, which have yielded satisfying results. Going forward, AIH will leverage the power of the capital market to expand externally through M&A and other strategies, thus maintaining a leading position in this fast-growing market and conveying its sense of social responsibility as a public company.

Dr. Zhou Pengwu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "Forbes China's decision to collaborate in this White Paper is a recognition, apparently by mainstream media, of values that AIH has adhered to -- bringing beauty by delivering safe, high-quality aesthetic medical services. It is also an acknowledgement of the conscientiousness by AIH employees for over two decades. Meanwhile , we are keenly aware of AIH's responsibilities to consumers, investors, and the whole society. As the industry's first listed company in China, we effectively serve as a leading role model in the industry and hold fast to such a mindset, the mindset living up to the well-deserved reputation of a public company."

About Forbes China

Founded in New York in 1917 with the motto "entrepreneurship and wealth creation", Forbes has become an industry leader pronounced in its entrepreneurial and innovative spirits. The lists produced by Forbes are hailed as the economic barometer and the leading indicator of wealth. Harboring its entrepreneurial and innovative spirits, Forbes launched in China in 2003 and has since produced a series of lists, research, activities, and other platforms, including the "Forbes China Rich List". Forbes China is committed to creating an enterprising interactive community for high-end customers, providing a forward-looking and shared environment, and building an entrepreneurial and innovative information ecosystem.

About AIH

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH), founded in Shenzhen, China in 1997, is an international listed group specialized in aesthetic medical services as well as the first aesthetic medical services organization listed in China's main board. AIH has always prioritized the safety and quality of aesthetic services, making it one of aesthetic services institutions with the best medical safety records as well as with the longest history in the industry and thus enjoying prestige in the society and among consumers.

Domestically headquartered in Shenzhen and internationally headquartered in Singapore, AIH's treatment centers operate in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. The company boasts an outstanding medical service team of more than 2,000 employees and 240 senior doctors with an average of over 10 years of experience, more than 30 of whom hold doctor's or master's degrees or serve as the supervisors thereof.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-aesthetic-treatment-industry-white-paper-2020-jointly-released-by-aih-and-forbes-china-301224499.html

SOURCE Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)