A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) and Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) have witnessed significant increases in the value of their positions in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($3,915.59 as of Feb. 8) has climbed by 18% over the past year, 45% over the past two years and 49% over the past three years through Feb. 8.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, suggesting that their share prices are expected to continue performing strongly in the coming years.

United Parcel Service Inc

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc have grown 59% over the past year, 51% over the past two years and 54% over the past three years through Feb. 8, beating the S&P 500 by 41%, 6% and 5%, respectively.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of correspondence and parcel delivery as well as freight and logistics services has paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. On Dec. 3, 2020, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per common share, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.47% as of Feb. 8.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $163.45 per share on Feb. 8 for a market capitalization of $141.38 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 100.29 and a price-book ratio of 192.08. These ratios suggest this stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $178.39 per share.

Sony Corp

Shares of Sony Corp have grown 65% over the past year, 161% over the past two years and 146% over the past three years through Feb. 8, beating the S&P 500 by 47%, 116% and 97%, respectively.

The Tokyo, Japan-based global consumer electronics company has paid semi-annual dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. On Dec. 8, 2020, the company paid a semi-annual dividend of 23.9 cents per common share, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.4% as of Feb. 8.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $115.62 per share at close on Feb. 8 for a market capitalization of $142.95 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.81. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $123.22 per share.

Starbucks Corp

Shares of Starbucks Corp have grown 21% over the past year, 52% over the past two years and 95% over the past three years through Feb. 8, beating the S&P 500 Index by 3%, 7% and 46%, respectively.

The Seattle, Washington-based global retailer of specialty coffee has paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. The quarterly distribution (currently 45 cents per common share) was last made on Nov. 27, 2020 and will be issued again on March 5, producing a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.58% and a forward dividend yield of 1.69% as of Feb. 8.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $106.26 per share at close on Feb. 8 for a market capitalization of $125.10 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 189.75, which indicates that the stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $111.57 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

