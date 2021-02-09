Aua Capital Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Viatris Inc, Steelcase Inc, Sells Worthington Industries Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Investment company Aua Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Viatris Inc, Steelcase Inc, Regal Beloit Corp, Stewart Information Services Corp, sells Worthington Industries Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, The Simply Good Foods Co, Medpace Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aua Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Aua Capital Management, Llc owns 367 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUB, VTRS, LNT, AMT, SCHW, GPK, MANT, AVNT, RBC, SCS, UTHR, EVR, TMX, CNXC,

SUB, VTRS, LNT, AMT, SCHW, GPK, MANT, AVNT, RBC, SCS, UTHR, EVR, TMX, CNXC, Added Positions: VXF, IWM, VYM, VUG, VT, PRIM, WAFD, EBS, SEM, PDM, PRI, CBOE, DOOR, SUPN, SAIC, PRAH, GDDY, APLE, CDAY, PRSP, FTDR, ELAN, IWR, IXUS, IYK, VIG, VWO, JBL, BXS, BOH, CMC, CORE, FNB, FCN, FHI, ITGR, HRB, THG, HUBG, IART, AVT, LSTR, MDU, HZO, VIVO, MTH, NBIX, PRGS, QCOM, SANM, SWX, STC, SNX,

MUB, SHY, BSV, AGG, SNBR, PNC, WCC, WEC, XLNX, POR, AMPH, VRSK, LYB, EVTC, TSC, BMCH, MUSA, STAY, CIO, JRVR, MEDP, SMPL, ILPT, NEE, AMKR, SAN, BRKR, CSGS, PRDO, CVX, CLH, FIX, CCI, DECK, ABT, FCNCA, FULT, HELE, HON, JOUT, LKFN, MMC, MTZ, MNR, NICE, Sold Out: AMTD, CLGX, PGC, PWR, SBGI, WOR, GORO, PY9, DNKN, IQV, LNTH, GTXMQ,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 103,405 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 140,006 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 77,724 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 56,382 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 120,194 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 77,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.87 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $131.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.41 and $108.06, with an estimated average price of $97.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Meritage Homes Corp by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.6 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $3.1.

Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.88 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $19.87.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp by 31.82%. The sale prices were between $42.42 and $55.5, with an estimated average price of $50.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 15 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $67.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 26.52%. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 97 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Murphy USA Inc by 58.62%. The sale prices were between $120.03 and $136.8, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $128.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 12 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aua Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Fulton Financial Corp by 34.59%. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aua Capital Management, Llc still held 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.