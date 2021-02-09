Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Walmart Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Jernigan Capital Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Moderna Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Summit Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Walmart Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Jernigan Capital Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Summit Asset Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EMQQ, MBB, ORCL, GD, UNH, EFG, JKI, MDY, VBR, RTX, STXS,
- Added Positions: WMT, VTI, MINT, SPY, SCHO, ISTB, IJR, IVW, MOAT, MA, NEE, JNJ, TOTL, HEFA, BMY, ABBV, V, ARKK, MMM, VZ, MRK, JPM, XOM, CACC, TSLA, IVE, HD, GOOGL, SCHE, EXPD, COST, T,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHD, DIA, DBEU, JKH, CVS, FHN, JD, AZO, WFC, VNQ, PTON, GOOG, WEC, WBA, MAA, IDXX, IBM, VXUS, VMBS, SCHX, GE, FDX, SCHW, CVX, KO, QQQ, JKG, CSCO, DHR, TFC, FLOT, PEP, ARKG, FB, ABT, RY, PNFP,
- Sold Out: JCAP, BNDX, MRNA, LLY,
For the details of Summit Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Asset Management, LLC
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 452,475 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 171,323 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 315,492 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 480,282 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 251,170 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.21 and $158.19, with an estimated average price of $147.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 196.17%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 146.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $17.21.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.
