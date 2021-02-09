Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC owns 905 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plante+moran+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 366,412 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 114,654 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,348 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.26% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 178,566 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,615 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $319.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $259.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $112.27. The stock is now traded at around $158.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.26%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 60,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 199.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 167,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 2731.21%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $181.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 75.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $156.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $81.48 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $88.48.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $56.95, with an estimated average price of $52.87.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.