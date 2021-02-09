Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC owns 905 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVAX, AEE, INMD, SQ, SPYD, GS, KOD, CM, LPX, STX, RCM, MOGU, ARW, DHI, FE, FCX, VTRS, PEG, PSA, REGN, VFC, NVG, MGNI, SNOW, GSLC, ONEQ, AMD, AIN, ASTE, AVT, PLUS, FLS, NRG, NBIX, OTEX, TEX, TOL, USAT, WGO, RDS.B, NUV, BOE, ATHX, NBB, ONVO, RCEL, BTT, FLXN, USFD, NCNA, IGSB, MINT, ASML, ACC, AU, APA, AINV, ARCC, AJG, AIZ, BCE, BHP, SAM, BTI, CEO, CRL, CHKP, CHL, CTXS, NNN, ELP, CAG, CW, DVA, DLR, DISCA, EXP, EMN, EME, RE, FCEL, GRMN, SVC, INFY, IDCC, IP, KEY, LRCX, LVS, MDC, MGA, MKTX, MPW, MEI, MAA, NEM, NUAN, PPL, PTEN, PII, RFIL, RBC, RNR, RIO, RGLD, SEE, SFL, SON, NLOK, TRP, CUBE, UBS, URI, NS, MNTX, VNO, WLK, WLTW, XRX, EBR, DHY, ADX, BCV, BTO, GIM, JPS, HPF, CII, BGR, EBS, ACM, G, VMW, MSCI, TFII, CYTH, TSPA, TCLA, IPI, RGA, VRSK, FAF, BBN, GMAB, HCA, DOOR, FBHS, HTA, PNR, ICLR, ESNT, HLT, FPI, WB, CFG, TRU, AGR, LW, ATH, JHG, NVT, NIO, ETON, FOXA, BEPC, QELLU, CNXC, ARKG, ARKK, BKLN, GDX, GLDM, HYG, HYLB, HYS, IWS, MNA, MTUM, PGX, SHYG, SIL, SJNK, TLH, VCIT, VLUE, WCLD, WOOD,
- Added Positions: VOO, VEA, VXF, AMZN, SWKS, VBR, LUV, SBUX, VZ, BX, CRWD, AMT, TT, NVDA, TRV, RTX, FB, ABBV, IVW, SO, BA, PRU, VIG, BMY, CVS, BABA, AMAT, EPD, UNH, QCOM, TSN, DOW, IWP, SLV, CAT, CSCO, LLY, KMB, IJH, VOT, T, CSX, CINF, VLO, VTR, IR, DOCU, IJR, IJT, IWM, IYW, QQQ, BAC, GLW, EXAS, INTC, PFE, PFG, CRM, TMO, ZBH, AGG, ESGD, IEFA, IJK, IJS, IVE, MDY, XLP, LNT, MO, AEP, BC, SCHW, ED, FITB, PEAK, JPM, PGR, RPM, O, ROK, TSM, WM, GTLS, PM, ICF, IJJ, IWB, IWF, IWO, KRE, SCHX, SDY, VEU, VO, PLD, AFL, DOX, AXP, NLY, AZN, AZO, TFC, BP, BAX, BIO, CBRE, CHRW, CRH, CDNS, CX, FIS, CI, KO, CL, CCI, ETN, EA, FMC, FDS, LHX, HIG, HSY, IPG, KLAC, MDLZ, LKFN, MMC, MAS, MDT, MS, NSC, ES, NVS, OMC, OKE, PNC, PNW, LIN, GALT, PHM, RELX, RY, SNE, SWK, SPH, SUI, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TS, TM, UL, UFPI, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, XEL, HEI.A, MIY, EVR, HTGC, WU, TMUS, BIP, LYB, BAH, LPLA, PSX, MMD, CDW, SAIC, LADR, ACB, SEDG, COLD, BIL, EFA, IAU, ICLN, IEF, IUSG, IWN, JNK, PFF, SCHD, SUSA, USHY, VHT, VOE, VWO, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PEP, SCHB, YUM, MSFT, JNJ, YUMC, HD, SPGI, GOOG, VGT, ORLY, SHW, CMCSA, DHR, GOOGL, IVV, ALGN, VUG, ECL, SYK, SPY, MMM, COST, ISRG, DIS, AON, CPRT, XOM, FAST, MGM, CMG, DG, FISV, SHOP, VTEB, AMGN, CVX, F, LOW, V, XLY, ABT, ADBE, ADP, NEE, NICE, PG, SNX, BRK.B, GE, GILD, MLHR, HON, MCD, TCF, WMT, MA, AMLP, VBK, XLK, ALL, BF.B, DTE, D, DUK, EW, EL, GIS, IBM, ILMN, ICE, NFLX, NKE, PAYX, ROP, SLF, WEN, UPS, TSLA, FTV, TTD, PVAC, AMCR, DOG, GLD, PRF, ACN, ATVI, AMP, BXP, CNI, CLX, STZ, DE, EMR, IDXX, JCI, MCBC, MKL, MRVL, MCO, ORCL, BKNG, RMTI, AXON, TXN, UNP, OLED, MTN, BR, DAL, LULU, CDNA, AVGO, EPAM, SPLK, HUBS, TDOC, PYPL, ZM, BYND, OTIS, IYE, OEF, RYT, SPYG, VTI, XLE, APD, AIG, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BWA, CME, C, CSGP, COP, CMI, DECK, DEO, DPZ, ENB, FNF, IT, GD, INTU, K, LMT, MRO, MCK, MET, MSI, OHI, RSG, SJT, SMG, SIRI, STE, VOD, WAB, WBA, WSM, XLNX, EBAY, VVR, NUM, QRTEA, BKCC, CHTR, SSNC, NXPI, GM, MPC, CLIR, ZTS, TWTR, CDK, KHC, HPE, TWLO, ASIX, ROKU, PRSP, PRVB, GTXMQ, REZI, CTVA, CARR, VNT, DVY, FPE, IXN, MJ, SH, VNQ, VTV,
- Sold Out: TTC, MTCH, AL, DCI, HUM, IAC, XLC, ARCT, AMN, ALNY, AMRN, VIAC, CERN, CGNX, FUL, HUN, MBWM, ODFL, TCO, TDG, PODD, CLR, MELI, MAIN, KMI, BST, QSR, FTAI, TEAM, MDB, ITA, UCO, VXUS, XLRE, XLU, JOBS, ABMD, A, ECOL, ACLS, BIDU, BMRN, AX, CMD, CASY, FUN, CBB, CTSH, DXC, CPA, CXW, DHIL, EXPE, EQC, HPQ, INO, LKQ, LGF.B, LFUS, MIC, MSTR, NTES, NEU, NBL, QGEN, DGX, RMD, RHI, SKX, TIMB, VIV, TNC, TREX, UN, WSO, IDEX, FSLR, MASI, ROIC, SGT, 58I1, DISCK, PEB, GNRC, ENV, TRGP, YNDX, PRLB, FIVE, PANW, WDAY, PRTA, NRZ, BLUE, PGEN, 4OR1, ZEN, ANET, CYBR, KEYS, MOMO, QRVO, ETSY, BZUN, BKI, LILA, LILAK, PLNT, Z, JAX, SBBP, WBT, BATRA, BATRK, AZRX, ADNT, AYX, RDFN, MFGP, SE, SFIX, SAIL, CNNE, IQ, UPWK, SWAV, UBER, DDOG, BRMK, BNDX, EMB, GOVT, PHO, SGOL, USIG, VMBS, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 366,412 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 114,654 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,348 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.26%
- Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 178,566 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,615 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $319.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $259.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $112.27. The stock is now traded at around $158.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.26%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 60,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 199.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 167,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 2731.21%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $181.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 75.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $156.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $81.48 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $88.48.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52.Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $56.95, with an estimated average price of $52.87.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.
