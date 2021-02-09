Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Qiagen NV, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Premier Fund Managers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Qiagen NV, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, The Home Depot Inc, UBS Group AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Premier Fund Managers Ltd owns 214 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QGEN, NCLH, TMX, JBHT, SLB, CSCO, ES, XOM, PM, NKE, XYL, PNR, CMA, KEY, CVX, AOS, TIG, CARR, MTSI, SUMO, DCT, SLAB, INT, FUBO, APD, ECOM, CMCL,

QGEN, NCLH, TMX, JBHT, SLB, CSCO, ES, XOM, PM, NKE, XYL, PNR, CMA, KEY, CVX, AOS, TIG, CARR, MTSI, SUMO, DCT, SLAB, INT, FUBO, APD, ECOM, CMCL, Added Positions: NEP, BAC, ONEM, GPN, WAL, WTFC, ICE, DIS, MTB, TRU, CBRE, LIN, CERN, OSW, UPWK, QTWO, PCRX, CLVT, UHS, EB, RACE, PB, KNSL, NLS, PHR, ENB, CSTL, KDP, PYPL, GOCO, ACCD, FSLR, BAND, DAR, EL, ABBV, JPM, SYK, VXX, C, AMZN, AVGO, URI, CI, PG, TLK, NVDA, KLAC, WEC, NEE, ICLR, GILD,

NEP, BAC, ONEM, GPN, WAL, WTFC, ICE, DIS, MTB, TRU, CBRE, LIN, CERN, OSW, UPWK, QTWO, PCRX, CLVT, UHS, EB, RACE, PB, KNSL, NLS, PHR, ENB, CSTL, KDP, PYPL, GOCO, ACCD, FSLR, BAND, DAR, EL, ABBV, JPM, SYK, VXX, C, AMZN, AVGO, URI, CI, PG, TLK, NVDA, KLAC, WEC, NEE, ICLR, GILD, Reduced Positions: BMY, LOW, MA, GOOGL, DBX, POOL, UNP, V, MSCI, ANSS, SEDG, PHM, CRNC, SNPS, MORN, MCO, AAPL, ROK, AY, SPGI, WSO, MRK, MSFT, AGR, AVY, SFIX, EPD, BEP, JCI, CMI, NSC, PCAR, ADBE, TMO, EW, ADM, AMT, CWEN.A, TRP, AQN, SRE, CL, TGT, VZ, ZTS, DTE, AEE,

BMY, LOW, MA, GOOGL, DBX, POOL, UNP, V, MSCI, ANSS, SEDG, PHM, CRNC, SNPS, MORN, MCO, AAPL, ROK, AY, SPGI, WSO, MRK, MSFT, AGR, AVY, SFIX, EPD, BEP, JCI, CMI, NSC, PCAR, ADBE, TMO, EW, ADM, AMT, CWEN.A, TRP, AQN, SRE, CL, TGT, VZ, ZTS, DTE, AEE, Sold Out: MDLZ, ROP, HD, UBS, EURN, IPHI, PLMR, DHI, WORK, PS, JNJ, RTX, HASI, FEI, BEPC, TOL, PSX, ORA,

Ferrari NV (RACE) - 284,692 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 1,109,129 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 1,984,118 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 764,040 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.13% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 222,363 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,109,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,984,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 629,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.68. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 228,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 317,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 248.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 764,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,091,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 203.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 414,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.05 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 624,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 324,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.16.

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.