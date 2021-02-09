Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Trimble Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Redfin Corp, Citigroup Inc

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Trimble Inc, Snap Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Redfin Corp, Citigroup Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc owns 566 stocks with a total value of $35.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,250,180 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,117,252 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 2,973,646 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,563 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 3,078,433 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,608,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,033,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $34.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,800,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2099.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 857,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 546,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 272.90%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,283,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 185.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,944,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 262.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,059,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 1638.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,335,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 1440.29%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,148,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $602.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 400,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97.