Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global D

Investment company Parisi Gray Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parisi Gray Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Parisi Gray Wealth Management owns 119 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHO, BSV, ROKU, DPG, AGNC, MAR, ABBV, ZS, NEE, LRCX, XAR,
- Added Positions: IWM, FIXD, VOO, BOND, AGG, QQQ, MRVL, JNJ, NLY, VTI, QCOM, IWF, HRZN, GLQ, BA, ARKK, PMX, TTD, GGM, DOCU, PML, CRWD, FSLY, MA, DHR, TSLA, NVDA, MMD, HON, ZM, COST, AMZN, HD, GOF, SHOP, BRK.B, STNE, BYND, ITW, BMY, GOOGL, NKE, MKL, EEM, GS, IWD, IWB, CEVA, TDOC, PLTR, UNH, V, NOC, RUN,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, ETO, ETG, CIM, BAC, PENN, PFE, RSP, INTC, PEG, MUB, IEFA, DVY, MYJ, ORCL, BLK, MRK, GE, KO,
- Sold Out: PDI, NHF, CVX, SGEN, PM, DECN, FFMGF,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,052 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,000 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,749 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 102,870 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,896 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 34,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 449.01%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $227.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 22,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 217.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 201.14%. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $27.13, with an estimated average price of $25.62.Sold Out: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.62.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.Sold Out: First Mining Gold Corp (FFMGF)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Mining Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.28 and $0.39, with an estimated average price of $0.34.
