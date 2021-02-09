Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Americold Realty Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Sells MYR Group Inc, MasTec Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Investment company Corbyn Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Americold Realty Trust, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, GasLog Partners LP, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, sells MYR Group Inc, MasTec Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, First Solar Inc, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Corbyn Investment Management Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDC, VCR, VHT, VGT, VOX, QQQ,

VDC, VCR, VHT, VGT, VOX, QQQ, Added Positions: COLD, JNJ, KBR, GLOPPB.PFD, OCFC, ABT, TAN, WSFS, ES, PNR, NVT, DOC,

COLD, JNJ, KBR, GLOPPB.PFD, OCFC, ABT, TAN, WSFS, ES, PNR, NVT, DOC, Reduced Positions: MYRG, SHW, RSG, FSLR, JCI, EME, EOG, RUSHB, SONA, GOOG, WH, AMZN, JCOM, CSCO, WRB, AMH, GLOPPA.PFD, CB, XLU, OC, TMUS, MDT, CMS, IDA, NEE, EMR, AMNB,

MYRG, SHW, RSG, FSLR, JCI, EME, EOG, RUSHB, SONA, GOOG, WH, AMZN, JCOM, CSCO, WRB, AMH, GLOPPA.PFD, CB, XLU, OC, TMUS, MDT, CMS, IDA, NEE, EMR, AMNB, Sold Out: MTZ, PFLT, MAR, WBBW,

For the details of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbyn+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 203,569 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% KBR Inc (KBR) - 373,551 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 112,213 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,815 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 11,040 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $172.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $300.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $234.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $374.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 916.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 176,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in GasLog Partners LP by 78.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $17.55, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.48.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Westbury Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $22.2.