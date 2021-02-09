SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, Sells Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Williams Inc

Investment company SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Williams Inc, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC owns 600 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SILJ, EBC, EDIT, KR, LIT, RGR, EXPE, O, CHKP, DELL, UVXY, VB, SPR, ARKK, SLQD, ETSY, MTN, PLUG, VYM, U, VTRS, WY, XBI, PLTR, EZM, PNC, MPC, APTV, XLP, KTOS, SUSB, TDG, ATVI, CUE, BK, BEPC, EMQQ, CATC, ROK, RKT, RNP, SPYD, RFI, CHWY, CERN, TENB, LEU, TREX, CDK, BXMT, ALL, ALGT, WDAY, BHVN, STX, ABMD, RNG, IUSV, IJS, IQLT, KEYS, GNTX, FXR, FXO, NVS, NUE, PH, PINS, COR, IRM, FCT, INSG, NOK, LPTH, USA, NAT, DWSN, IO,

Added Positions: SPSB, EEM, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, FDN, SCHZ, NEM, DIS, GS, IGSB, SLV, SPTL, CRM, BA, SHW, IJK, SCHE, TSLA, UL, VBR, AVGO, FIVG, EPD, NVDA, UPS, VIAC, V, ABBV, XOM, CIBR, GM, LQD, IYW, ITA, SCHB, TDOC, UNP, ABT, ADBE, BX, DFS, EW, HL, IBM, TAN, IWP, IDV, JNJ, LLY, MCD, NGD, PYPL, PRU, XLI, SHOP, SPLK, VDE, VMBS, ACTG, AKTS, AMT, AMGN, ANTM, BLK, BR, RA, CSX, KO, CMCSA, GLW, COST, CONE, DAL, EXC, FMB, F, BEN, GD, GSIE, TV, ILMN, VTA, PSCH, IWD, PFF, MRK, JRS, JQC, PNW, RIV, OPP, SPY, GXC, DIA, SCHW, SCHM, SCHD, SCHR, SCHC, XLE, TJX, TSM, BIV, VCSH, VCIT, VEEV, VUZI, CRSP, AFL, AMLP, AEM, MO, NLY, BGS, BP, BWFG, BWA, CASY, CERS, COP, CLM, CIK, DXCM, QQQE, ETV, EMR, FLIR, FAST, FXH, FXL, FT, FCX, IIPR, ICE, INTU, VVR, RYT, EFA, IBB, IWM, ITB, LULU, MDU, MIN, MTCH, MET, CIF, NKE, JHB, ORAN, PBCT, SH, DGX, SLB, SCHX, XLV, XLU, SIRI, SQ, SWK, SBUX, SYBT, THW, TD, TRV, UNH, VIGI, VTV, ZTS, ACN, CB, SPOT, NXPI,

Reduced Positions: PSLV, XHB, GLDM, AZN, PEG, QCOM, PFE, KRE, AYX, BUI, GILD, NOW, TOT, TWLO, GSK, GH, NYCB, SBE, VLO, VEU, VNQ, YELL, GOOGL, ENB, EXAS, HTD, IP, PNQI, PGX, KEY, MRNA, NFLX, OTRK, PTON, PENN, SCHG, SCHF, SCHP, LUV, VZ, GRMN, T, AXON, BCE, BDX, CVX, CMI, D, DSL, EMN, EVN, ROBO, SPLV, ICLN, KIO, NOC, PPL, PEP, GLD, SCHA, XLY, XLF, XLK, SFST, ANGL, VGT, VUG, ARKG, BABA, AEP, AXP, ADM, ARCC, BAC, BRK.B, HYT, BMY, CVS, CSCO, CLF, CLBK, CCI, DHR, HACK, FDX, FDL, FVD, HIFS, INTC, PCY, DVY, EFAV, MTUM, JQUA, KMB, KIM, LHX, LOW, MCR, MAC, MA, NRO, NAD, ORLY, ONEM, PANW, PAAS, PM, PCI, RTX, RMBI, BWX, FNDA, SCHH, SCHO, SO, TMO, TFC, IIVI, USB, UBER, GDX, SMH, BSV, VWO, VPU, WSFS, WBA, WM, MMU, XLNX, XYL, ZM, LIN, TT, ABB, AES, FCO, PEO, AIM, APD, ADI, ADSK, BGH, BDJ, DSU, CHY, CSQ, CARR, LUMN, CIM, CLX, CTVA, DE, DEO, DLR, DD, ET, EQIX, WTRG, ES, FHN, FTCS, FBT, FPE, FE, FTF, GME, GE, GEM, GWW, JKHY, ITW, IDN, ISRG, PJP, SPHD, IAU, IJH, IWF, HYG, IHI, K, KMI, KHC, LNC, MU, MS, NSC, NEA, JPS, ORCL, OTIS, PPG, PAYX, PSX, PFN, PDI, SPXU, PPT, RDN, RMD, RAD, XAR, SRE, SITC, STWD, SYK, SYY, VOE, VGI, WFC, EAD, ERC, YUM, YUMC, ETN, JCI, TEL,

Sold Out: VXX, WMB, DNKN, BBY, UTG, NCLH, ODFL, VRTX, XLB, CWH, LVGO, UN, REGN, PCAR, PTSI, STT, BOND, VTR, FTA, LGLV, HPI, VPL, CNI, DBC, BLV, ITCI, MYJ, KL, JTD, NXJ, WEC, MYGN, WELL, VER, BGB, MUJ, CFFN, ASB, BSGM, ATAX, X, ABEV,

For the details of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seacrest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,869 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,457 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,276 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,388 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,719 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 146,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 231.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 76,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 306.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 293.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 112.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $31.45 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $32.77.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.