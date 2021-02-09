Marietta Wealth Management, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Deere, Zoetis Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, McDonald's Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Marietta Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Deere, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Duke Energy Corp, McDonald's Corp, SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Marriott International Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, DE, ZTS, ROP, VOT, IWB, VWO, VLUE, TROW,

ATVI, DE, ZTS, ROP, VOT, IWB, VWO, VLUE, TROW, Added Positions: IJK, BSCM, BSCL, IEMG, LULU, CRM, RSP, VO, VIG, IVV, V, AMZN, NEE, DLS, NVDA, ADBE, AMGN, ICE, PEP, VB, FB, WMT, O, LIN, GOOGL, ACN, PFE, BLK, COST, IEFA, MRK, TMO, WM, TSN, BRK.B, JKE, EPS, IWF, CSCO, IXUS, UNH, VFC, PRU, JPM, BKNG, AVGO, MDT, JKI, SPY, PAYX, LH,

IJK, BSCM, BSCL, IEMG, LULU, CRM, RSP, VO, VIG, IVV, V, AMZN, NEE, DLS, NVDA, ADBE, AMGN, ICE, PEP, VB, FB, WMT, O, LIN, GOOGL, ACN, PFE, BLK, COST, IEFA, MRK, TMO, WM, TSN, BRK.B, JKE, EPS, IWF, CSCO, IXUS, UNH, VFC, PRU, JPM, BKNG, AVGO, MDT, JKI, SPY, PAYX, LH, Reduced Positions: DUK, MCD, MDYG, MAR, VZ, HD, MSFT, SO, IJH, HON, DIS, NKE, IJR, BA, CMCSA, INTC, JNJ, NSRGY, BMY,

DUK, MCD, MDYG, MAR, VZ, HD, MSFT, SO, IJH, HON, DIS, NKE, IJR, BA, CMCSA, INTC, JNJ, NSRGY, BMY, Sold Out: BSCK, T, AMAT, NKLA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,148 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 465,723 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,644 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 429,510 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 35,364 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $407.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 121.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 105.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $20.71.