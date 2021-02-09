GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sunrun Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

Zug, V8, based Investment company GVO Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sunrun Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GVO Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, GVO Asset Management Ltd owns 19 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMUS, V, GOOG, DHI, GDS, BIDU, TAL, JKS, ZTO,

TMUS, V, GOOG, DHI, GDS, BIDU, TAL, JKS, ZTO, Added Positions: TSM,

TSM, Reduced Positions: BXMT, APO, CHTR, CP,

BXMT, APO, CHTR, CP, Sold Out: BABA, RUN, UNH, AMZN, UNP, LUV,

Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 1,099,149 shares, 21.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.71% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 413,316 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.64% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 13,565 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.57% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 23,017 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 58,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 24,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2092.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 36,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $276.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 46,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.