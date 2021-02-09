MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstreet+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 419,903 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,829 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.24% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,005,392 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,221 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 487,057 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,779,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $863.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $252.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 129.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 70.84%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79.