Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Teekay LNG Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, OneWater Marine Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Teekay LNG Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Repligen Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EIDO, TGP, OKE, MS, PFE,

EIDO, TGP, OKE, MS, PFE, Added Positions: MA, PAGP, V, RTLR, KMI, WMB, FTV, HQY, GLD, EA, MCD, CHGG, WM, PATK, ITW, ATVI, BJ,

MA, PAGP, V, RTLR, KMI, WMB, FTV, HQY, GLD, EA, MCD, CHGG, WM, PATK, ITW, ATVI, BJ, Reduced Positions: DHR, TYL, ONEW, NEO, RGEN, SPY, SIVB, AAPL, MSFT, SHLX, ET, BPMP, HASI, MPLX, SONO, LMT, WES, PSXP, OMP, CEQP, WLKP, NBLX, AM, NGL, XBI, AMT, MBUU, FOCS, ADI, NKE, STE, BSX, HESM, SPLK, KEY, DSGX, FOXF, BPMC, SECYF, LNG, IIPR, CRY, EXEL, EBSB, TSC, COLL, UNH, VNT, 7LV,

DHR, TYL, ONEW, NEO, RGEN, SPY, SIVB, AAPL, MSFT, SHLX, ET, BPMP, HASI, MPLX, SONO, LMT, WES, PSXP, OMP, CEQP, WLKP, NBLX, AM, NGL, XBI, AMT, MBUU, FOCS, ADI, NKE, STE, BSX, HESM, SPLK, KEY, DSGX, FOXF, BPMC, SECYF, LNG, IIPR, CRY, EXEL, EBSB, TSC, COLL, UNH, VNT, 7LV, Sold Out: MLPI,

For the details of TAYLOR INVESTMENT COUNSELORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+investment+counselors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,637 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,446 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 23,209 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 147,717 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,964 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02%

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 145,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 290,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 102.51%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 79.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 407,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 314,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 248,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.6.