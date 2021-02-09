Svb Financial Group (SIVB) President and CEO Gregory W Becker Sold $2.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Svb Financial Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory W Becker (insider trades) sold 4,570 shares of SIVB on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $488.97 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

SVB Financial Group provides a diverse set of banking and financial products and services including asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and other investment services. SVB Financial Group has a market cap of $26.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $508.300000 with a P/E ratio of 22.25 and P/S ratio of 6.71. GuruFocus rated SVB Financial Group the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Gregory W Becker sold 4,570 shares of SIVB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $488.97. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

President and CEO Gregory W Becker sold 12,000 shares of SIVB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $462.85. The price of the stock has increased by 9.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Daniel J Beck sold 1,489 shares of SIVB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $444.66. The price of the stock has increased by 14.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Michael S Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of SIVB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $488.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.97% since.

COO Philip C Cox sold 5,285 shares of SIVB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $467.9. The price of the stock has increased by 8.63% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Draper sold 2,684 shares of SIVB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $466.51. The price of the stock has increased by 8.96% since.

Chief Risk Officer Laura Izurieta sold 3,365 shares of SIVB stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $473.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

President, Silicon Valley Bank Michael Descheneaux sold 5,658 shares of SIVB stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $463.59. The price of the stock has increased by 9.64% since.

