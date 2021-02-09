Match Group: A Strong 2020, With More to Come in 2021

In early February, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenues for the period increased 19% year-over-year to $651 million, the fastest top-line growth quarter for the year, with North America and International both growing high-teens. Growth reflects a double digit increase in average subscribers (+12% globally to 10.9 million), along with a mid-single digit increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) attributable to strength in North America (for the year, International ARPU was flat on a constant currency basis).

As shown below, Match Group has added paid subscribers in every quarter over the past five years – with the number of subscribers increasing by 140% cumulatively over the past five years.

Digging into the portfolio, it was another impressive year for the company's most important brand, Tinder. The number of average paid subscribers on Tinder increased by 14% in the fourth quarter to 6.7 million, with revenues increasing 18% for the year to $1.36 billion. As shown below, the impact of continued user growth and effective monetization efforts has led to a more than three-fold increase in Tinder's revenues over the past three years.

It was an important year for the non-Tinder brands under the Match umbrella as well. In the fourth quarter, the non-Tinder brands had 4.2 million average subscribers, up 8% from the year-ago period. As shown below, this is the first time the non-Tinder brands have reported meaningful trailing twelve months average subscriber growth since 2016.

One notable example of success at the non-Tinder brands in 2020 was Hinge; as highlighted in the shareholder letter, full year revenues more than tripled due to a combination of higher engagement (global downloads up 63% versus 2019) and effective monetization (for example, the launch of a la carte features like Roses and Standouts). Despite its astounding success in 2020, management believes it's still the early innings for Hinge:

"We are very pleased with how Hinge has been executing on their plan and have all the confidence in the world that 2021 will be a great year for them… We believe this is only the beginning of a long growth trajectory for the brand."

The success of the non-Tinder brands extends well beyond Hinge, with Pairs, Chipsa, BLK, PlentyOfFish and OKCupid having a strong year as well. In total, the non-Tinder brands reported 16% revenue growth in 2020 (to $1.04 billion), helped by a 28% increase in the fourth quarter.

In 2020, free cash flow increased by 23% to $746 million. At the end of December, Match had $739 in cash and $3.5 billion in long-term debt, with 3.5 times net leverage. As chief financial officer Gary Swidler noted on the third quarter conference call, the company remains on track to get to under 3 times net leverage by the end of fiscal 2021.

Conclusion

The strength and resiliency of Match's business, supported by its portfolio strategy, was on full display in 2020.

Management's guidance for 2021 implies another year of impressive growth, with revenues expected to increase by 15% to 20% to around $2.8 billion. As shown below, achieving this outcome would result in a trailing five-year revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

As I noted in my first article on Match, I believe the company has a long runway ahead:

"Match, the global leader in online dating, only has ten million paid subscribers in a global addressable market that is north of half a billion people. Even at 10% penetration of a growing online dating market over the long run, that leaves a lot of headroom for growth. Combine that with more effective monetization efforts and the company could see its business expand dramatically over the next decade. In summary, I can see the rationale for investing in Match at this price. If management can execute on the global plans that they've articulated, the stock will prove to be undervalued."

In hindsight, I should've been aggressively accumulating shares when Mr. Market gave me an opportunity to do so last year - but unfortunately, I sucked my thumb instead. Today, at a price of $160 per share, the market cap is approaching $50 billion, or roughly 70 times the $750 million in free cash flow that Match generated in 2020.

Assuming mid-teens revenue growth over the next five years, as well as continued margin expansion (roughly 100 basis points per year, which puts terminal margins at or above management's long-term margin target), I believe that this business can generate more than $1.5 billion in net income in 2025. Said differently, you need to believe that Match is worth more than 30 times 2025 earnings to justify owning or buying the stock at current levels.

Personally, I'm not comfortable making that bet at this time. For that reason, I'll stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: None

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: